Volunteers looking to keep Caistor in full bloom

The super successful Caistor in Bloom is set to grow further under a new chairman.

After many years at the head of the volunteer group, Deborah Barker has stepped down.

New chairman Peter Thompson paid tribute to the work done by Ms Barker.

He said: “As Chair for several years, Deborah was inspiring in many ways and so much of the achievements regionally and nationally were down to her.

“Her energy and enthusiasm drove the group forward and her strength in those years was in setting the standard which the new committee will find it hard to match.

“We wish her well and thank her for creating many memorable moments.”

Alan Somerscales has been elected vice-chairman of the group, with Martin Sizer secretary and Michael Galligan treasurer.

“We also congratulate Michael Galligan for his achievement in West Lindsey Awards Best Volunteer in which he was a runner up,” added Mr Thompson.

The town will not be entering the East Midlands in Bloom competition, where it has been very successful in past years and winning on a number of occasions to go forward to the final of Britain in Bloom.

It was felt better to run the annual local events and focus on provision in the town.

The open gardens event will be held on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, when at least ten gardens will be open to the public.

Entry forms for the various local garden competitions are available from Caistor Post Office and Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Completed forms should be returned no less than three days before the judging day, which is given on the forms.

More information about Caistor in Bloom is available at www.caistorinbloom.co.uk or by calling Peter Thompson on 01472851532.