Volunteer as a governor

North Lincolnshire Council are looking for volunteers to become school governors; supporting effective governance in schools and delivering the best education for all pupils.

Schools are particularly seeking individuals with financial / legal skills and there are a number of vacancies throughout the region for local authority and co-opted governor positions.

To become a governor at a school, you do not need to be a parent, nor have a child in that school, but you do need to have a keen interest in delivering the very best outcomes for the pupils/students.

The opportunities offer ‘on the job’ training and support to the individuals in developing skills which are transferrable to the workplace.

For a current list of vacancies and to complete an application for a position visit the Governors section of the North Lincolnshire Council website.

Anyone who would like any further information on the role can contact Joanne Edgar on 01724 297111.