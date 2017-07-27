Volume up for Rasen’s live music programme

Market Rasen’s Festival Hall and the town’s dedicated radio station are joining forces to turn the volume up on forthcoming events.

Live music events were reintroduced to the Caistor Road venue last year as part of the ongoing regeneration of the hall and their success has led to a planned programme of entertainment.

The town council invested in new stage lighting and electrics for the hall in 2016, which has given a good basis for live performances.

Volunteer Andrew Newton, together with his son Adam, have worked the sound and light for the recent shows.

Now this volunteering will continue through Rasen Radio, but Festival Hall project consultant Nicola Marshall hopes the partnership will help the live programme flourish.

She said: “It is all about the community coming together to put these events on.

“Volunteers are essential to these town community events to keep the costs down and make them accessible for as many people as possible.

“Ian Topsey, director of Rasen radio, is positive and enthusiastic about helping the Festival Hall develop as a cultural venue - for the good of the town and its people.

“Through Rasen radio, more volunteers will be brought on board and it is hoped young people will also want to get involved and learn new skills.”

Rasen Radio is the brain-child of self-employed DJ and radio-enthusiast Ian Topsey, with Andrew Newton one of the regular volunteer presenters.

The community-run radio, which properly launched at the beginning of this year, is currently internet-based, but Ian has big plans, which he says will benefit the whole town.

He said: “Rasen Radio will never be profit-making, but is really an enjoyable thing to be involved. The main aim is to promote Market Rasen as a town.

“Towns that have a community radio station are really successful and they seem to bring the town together.

“The next stage will be to get directors to come on board to become a not-for-profit community interest company.

“We need to find some premises and then we can look at getting a full broadcast license.”

The station’s band of volunteers currently produces a mixed schedule of programmes, which includes syndicated items, such as Mike Harding’s Folk Show and an hourly news bulletin.

Ian’s aim, though, is to have live shows from 9am to 6pm, together with more specialist shows.

To find out how you can get involved in Rasen Radio, email studio@rasenradio.co.uk or call Ian on 01673 895154.

To listen to Rasen Radio visit www.rasenradio.co.uk