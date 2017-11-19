Voices of Great War speak out in Market Rasen

Life during World War One was the focus of an exhibition in Market Rasen over Remembrance weekend.



The town’s Old Police Station and courthouse was the venue for The Lincolnshire Voices from the Great War Exhibition, a series of information panels telling the stories of Lincolnshire people on both the battlefield and the home front.

The event attracted more than 250 people over the two days.

Those visiting on the Saturday had the added attraction of artefacts provided by re-enactor Simon Jarman MBE.

There was information on Passchendaele, helmets, uniforms, memorabilia, a Vickers’ gun and much more for visitors to get up close to.

Simon also turned chef to provide visitors with authentic World War One ‘Tommy’ food - bully beef stew, followed by Apple Brown Betty pudding, which went down a treat.

Market Rasen’s deputy mayor Steven Bunney was one of the many visitors who were impressed by the event.

He said: “I am delighted that the Old Police Station and Court Room is being used for a topical, historical event - it is the ideal setting for such events.

“The Centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele lends itself to this living history exhibition.

“Going forward, I would like to see similar exhibitions and activities commemorating other notable events from the past here.

“For instance, next year is the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower and it would be good to see an exhibition on that in the Old Police Station.

“Also next year, the council is working with the Royal British Legion and veterans from the town in putting together a major event commemorating the end of the First World War in 1918.”

The successful exhibition also included information on WWl sailors from the Market Rasen area, compiled by Rase Heritage Society and a Poppy Tribute, created by local crafters.

Away from the Old Police Station, Rasen Hub and the town’s library hosted an exhibition on Poppies in Art by local artists and crafters, while the Rase Heritage Society displays in the library and the window of Rasen Hub focus on WWl 1917.

“How good it is to see all these community groups working together,” added Coun Bunney.

“It has been a wonderful occasion - congratulations to all involved.”

