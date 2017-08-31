Vintage motorcycle thrills at Cadwell this autumn

Cadwell Park will be a paradise for fans of vintage motorcycles on September 23/24, when the Vintage Motorcycle Club will be celebrating two-wheeled racing’s rich history at the Lincolnshire Wolds venue.

Throughout the event there will be races for solo machines, sidecars and scooters, covering the history of motorcycling from the 1930s until the early 1970s, when legends of the sport would compete at Cadwell Park.

These classic machines will be put through their paces once again, and in addition to the bike classes there are also races for the famous Morgan three-wheelers.

Cadwell Park is one of the country’s most picturesque racing circuits, with a layout essentially unchanged from the sport’s golden years. The circuit is revered amongst the biking fraternity, thousands of whom pack out the venue for its annual round of the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship. It’s also the perfect place to watch vintage motorcycle racing with a laid-back atmosphere all of its own.

The venue’s friendly feel also extends to the race paddock, which will be open to the public, and visitors will be able to take a closer look at these fascinating machines as they are prepared for racing, as well as the chance to see them taking on the fearsome Mountain.

Tickets for the VMCC Vintage Bike Championships at Cadwell Park are available now and under-13s go free. For more details, call 0843 453 9000 or visit