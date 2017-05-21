Village group hoping to bag some cash through shoppers

Kirkby-cum-Osgodby Village Hall and Playing Field Association is another of the local good causes bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

They are one of three projects looking for help from shoppers at Market Rasen’s Tesco store.

“We are delighted to have been selected and hope customers will support our cause,” said village hall secretary Jo Trafford

“We are replacing our much loved play equipment, which is coming to the end of its life, with new and exciting equipment which will enable all members of the community to access it.

“As a charity we rely on fundraising to help with the replacement of equipment and with both the running of the hall and playing field maintenance.”

Shoppers at Tesco are given a blue disc every time they shop, which enables them to vote for their favourite project.

The one with the most votes at the end of June will receive £4,000, with the second placed project receiving £2,000 and the third £1,000.

Market Rasen skate park is one of the other projects.