The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, Mrs Jill Hughes, officially opened The Orders of St John Care Trust’s (OSJCT) £800,000 extension of The Poplars in Market Rasen today (Wednesday April 5).

Designed to meet the needs of older people with dementia, the new extension features 11 new bedrooms, living space, dining and communal areas.

The grand opening of the extension.

See the full story in next week’s Rasen Mail.