Video and pictures: Foggy festive fun at Caistor Christmas market

Caistor’s seasonal switch-on always attracts the crowds and this year was no exception, despite a fog descending on the Wolds town as the event got underway.
It was a chance to shop for presents on the stalls and also listen to some festive tunes from a number of local bands and musicians.
The Springs Church Choir led the carol singing as hundreds of people gathered in the market place,before town mayor Carol Mackenzie led the countdown to the big switch-on.
But the most excitement came for the children when Santa made an appearance to hand out chocolate coins and sweets to all the girls and boys.