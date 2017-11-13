Video and photos: Rasen 10k

More than 200 runners took part in the Rasen 10k on Sunday, November 12.

Starting and finishing at the racecourse, the route took the runners along Lesgby Road and through the woods.

First home was Andrew Reynolds from Caistor Running Club, who had led from the start, recording a time of 37:28.

Second was Leigh Macdonald (Lincoln Wellington AC) in 37:57 and third Steven Dowse (unaffiliated) in 38:36.

First lady home was Lincoln Wellington AC runner Judith Broadbent in a time of 43:17, with Caistor Running Club's Helen Shillings in second with a time of 46:06 and in third was Christine Keyworth with a time of 47:25.

Title sponsor of the event was Lovelles Estate Agency of Market Rasen, with the Advocate Arms supplying £50 meal vouchers for the fisrt placed runners.

Branch manager of Lovelles, Sarah Robinson and Market Rasen Mayor, Councillor John Matthews, went along to present the prizes.

Race director Keith Taylor of The Real Events Company was delighted with how the event went and thanked all the race sponsors.

He said: "The event has gone really well we plan to have another one next year, so will be looking at routes and sponsorship."