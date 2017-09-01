VIDEO: A winter wonderland in the Wolds... in August!

This was the scene in Belchford, near Horncastle, yesterday evening.... where hailstones were falling despite it being summertime!

The extraordinary scene was captured by Horncastle News editor, John Fieldhouse, at around 5.30pm on Thursday August 31.

Hailstones in Belchford (in August!)

However, within just 30 minutes, the sun was shining once again and the hailstones promptly melted.

Click the video above to watch the hailstones falling on Belchford.