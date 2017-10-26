Victoria Atkins MP speaks over Louth County Hospital developments

Victoria Atkins MP has spoken out after a top NHS chief claimed that there are still ‘no current plans’ to close Louth County Hospital.

The Louth & Horncastle MP commented after the Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Community Health Services (LCHS) NHS Trust, Andrew Morgan, re-affirmed his Trust’s position this week.

Ms Atkins said: “I am pleased that Philip Dunne MP, Minister of State for Health, has asked the STP (‘Sustainability and Transformation Plan’) Group about the future of Louth Hospital.

“The Group has given the Minister the same answer that I was given during the summer, namely that “we have no plans to close County Hospital Louth, and that we remain of the view that it plays a crucial role now and in the future.”

“This is part of my ongoing campaign to ensure that both locally, and in Westminster, the importance of Louth Hospital is understood.

“It must be remembered that the decision on the future of Louth Hospital is down to the Lincolnshire STP Group and not the Health Minister, which is why the answer I secured earlier in the year is so significant.”