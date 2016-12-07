Veterans’ breakfast club gets new venue in Rasen

Market Rasen Veterans Breakfast Club is relaunching this month at a new venue in the town.

The first session will be held in the newly refurbished White Swan in Queen Street this Saturday, December 10, from 10am to 11.30am, when a range of breakfast options will be on sale.

The club will then meet fortnightly.

Former service personnel of all ages are welcome to enjoy some good food and, more importantly, time with like-minded people.

The Market Rasen Veterans Breakfast Club is one of 121 clubs across the UK.

“You might not know the people, but as soon as you sit down and start talking together there is a bond because you have both had similar experiences and understand what is being said,” said Del Hardman, who set up the first breakfast club in Hull and attended the launch of the Rasen club last year .

For more information, call Mick on 07498 577665.