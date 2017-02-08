Van stolen in North Thoresby

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information about the theft of a Ford Transit van in North Thoresby last month.

The van was stolen in Ludborough Road at around 11.30am on Thursday January 26.

It is believed that the van travelled towards Louth after being stolen.

At the time, the vehicle was bearing the registration SY59 ZYV and had distinctive markings on the bodywork.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ben Nuttall at Louth CID on 101, quoting incident number 130 of January 26.