Updated: Police swoop on ex-RAF base at Faldingworth

Lincolnshire Police says a major operation which is under way at a former RAF station in Faldingworth is likely to last ‘a number of days’.

Police – supported by military firearms experts – arrived at the site on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the operation is centred on Skydock, a company that specialises in ‘explosive and ballistic’ testing.

According to the Lincolnshire Police website, a joint operation involving officers executed a warrant to seize firearms being stored at the site.

Police say they are acting in the interests of ‘security and public safety’.

It follows a Home Office revocation of the Section 5 (Firearms Act) licence held by a registered firearms dealer at the site.

Police have not named the dealer involved.

The Rasen Mail understands five police vehicles initially descended on the former RAF station with additional officers arriving later in the day.

Residents living close to the site said they were ‘shocked’ by the police activity.

Gary Knighton, Deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, said there was a ‘significant amount’ of work to do at the site.

In a statement, he said: “Following the revocation of the S5 Licence by the Home Office, we are seizing the weapons, subject to the revocation to maintain their security and ensure public safety.”

Police say no arrests have been made.

No-one from the company was available for comment.

Police say they have no plans at this stage to add to their initial statement.