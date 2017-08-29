UPDATED: Babies ‘R’ Us recalls cot mobile over choking fears

A cot mobile has been recalled by its manufacturer due to fears that a part could present a choking hazard.

The Babies ‘R’ Us Jungle Friends Cot Mobile, with item number 171271, and marked mfr. 7731, could present danger following the discovery that the raindrops that form part of the toy can detach.

The Jungle Friends Cot Mobile in question

Customers should stop using the item immediately and return them to any Babies ‘R’ Us store for a refund.

No other products sold by Babies ‘R’ Us are affected.

Babies ‘R’ Us have today (Tuesday Augusy 29th) released the following statement: “On 15 June, we issued a voluntary recall of Babies”R”Us Jungle Friends Cot Mobile in the U.K. due to a potential choking hazard from 3-tier raindrops suspended from the centre of the mobile.

“We immediately stopped selling the item and have replaced it with our Babies”R”Us Jungle Friends Mobile, currently available on Babiesrus.co.uk. The tiered raindrops that were of concern in the initial recall are not featured on this product.”