A 51-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a collision on the A18 at Great Limber yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The collision, which happened half a mile south of Humberside Airport, involved the motorcycle and a car.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed.

• Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw either a grey Renault Megan or a black BMW motorcycle prior to it, should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 305 of January 8.