A missing Louth woman, who had no contact with her family for almost a week, has been traced ‘safe and well’ according to Lincolnshire Police.

Sharon Simpson, 49, was reported missing from her home on Thursday, and had not been seen since the previous Saturday (May 20).

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that Sharon had been traced safe and well in a statement released at 5pm today (Saturday 27).

Police also thanked members of the public for their assistance.