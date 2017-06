Children from Grasby Primary School joined Grimsby Minster Choir to sing over the rooftops, continuing a long-standing tradition.

After a service of Choral Evensong for Ascension Day, they climbed the steps to the top of the Minster Tower, where they sang seasonal music for Ascension Day.

As part of the Diocese of Lincoln’s ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ season, they also launched ‘prayeroplanes’ from the top of the Minster.