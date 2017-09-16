United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust wants to hear your views

Lincolnshire residents are invited to share their views on ULHT (United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust), which runs some of the services at Louth County Hospital.

The Trust aims to find out how it is perceived by the public, with the aim of making improvements.

ULHT Chief Executive Jan Sobieraj said: “This is the second year we have run our reputation survey, which really helps us to understand what people think and feel about our Trust and the services that we provide.

“This helps us to understand where people get their information, so that we can focus our efforts to ensure our patients and staff get the information they need.

“We are facing challenging times at present, but we want our public to be reassured that the quality and safety of patient care remains our top priority.

“It is important that we measure our reputation, as it affects our ability to provide a full range of services, our income and our ability to recruit to best staff.”

You do not have to be a patient at any ULHT hospital to fill in the anonymous survey. Everyone’s views are welcome.

To access the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/8P2PBJB