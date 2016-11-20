TV spot for Rasen tot Edith

A Market Rasen tot has made her television debut - at the tender age of two and a half - after helping to make her family’s award-winning cheese.

Edith Davenport appeared in last Friday’s edition of the popular BBC CBeebies programme Down on the Farm, which explores the world of farming and the countryside.

Edith Davenport has made her small screen debut EMN-161120-083458001

Her grandparents, Michael and Mary Davenport, who established the Cote Hill Cheese business at Osgodby 11 years ago, were thrilled Edith could play a starring role in helping young people understand where their food comes from.

Her parents Joe, Michael and Mary’s son, and Laura, who also both work in the family business, were equally delighted.

“Edith loves spending time with her grandparents at the farm.

“She had great fun meeting the CBeebies’ crew and couldn’t wait to see herself on television.”

A six-strong film crew, including presenter Storm Huntley, came down from Glasgow and spent the day at Cote Hill seeing how the cheese is made.

“It all came about when a CBeebies’ researcher approached one of our customers, the Stamford Cheese Cellar, explaining that they wanted to film a cheesemaker at work, and they signposted her to us,” said Michael, who established the cheese making business, along with his wife Mary, 11 years ago,

“After a chat with the researcher, I decided it would be great to get involved; it would expose us to a wider market but, more importantly, it would reflect our determination to encourage more children to visit farms and learn about food production.

“We have already been hosting school visits since the 1980s.

“A little later I realised that Edith, who loves following her daddy into the cheese room, would also be perfect to feature in a programme directed at children and families, so I suggested that - and she proved to be a natural.”

The CBeebies team also filmed Edith riding her own tractor in the grounds of the farm, reflecting the autumnal surrounding of this dairy business.

“Joe and Laura stayed with us for several months earlier this year when they were looking for a new property in the area, so Edith has become familiar with what we do,” said Mary.

“So we got her ‘dressed for the occasion’ in a fresh white T-shirt and the all-important pink wellies – an essential when working in our cheese room - and after Joe and I had been filmed making the cheese, Edith was captured helping to put the coating on our popular Cote Hill Red variety.”