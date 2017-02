Three fire crews attended a tumble dryer fire in Willingham Road, Market Rasen, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Crews from Market Rasen, Caistor and Lincoln North attended the property at around 2.30am.

They extinguished the fire using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

Fortunately, the occupants were alerted by their smoke detector and were able to leave the property safely.