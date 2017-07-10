Tributes to ‘well-liked’ council staff member who ‘will be missed’ following death in London collision

Lincolnshire County Council chiefs have paid tribute to a colleague following his death after a collision in London on Thursday saying he made a ‘valuable contribution to the work of the authority over many years’.

The county council confirmed Mark Welsh, the county’s flood risk and development manager, died following the collision in the capital.

Following the news LCC Chief Executive Tony McArdle said: “Mark was a well-liked member of staff. He was a thorough professional who made a valuable contribution to the work of this authority over many years. I know he will be missed by his colleagues, many of whom have become friends. This news came as a shock to us all, and we are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our sympathies are with his family.”

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Mark was a great guy, and he will be greatly missed by us all. He was always there for his team, and led them through some difficult times – I know they will be particularly affected by his loss.

“He was a very charismatic and persuasive character – I often found myself agreeing with him despite initially holding the opposite opinion. That gave him a remarkable ability for building strong relationships with other organisations, bringing different people together for the good of Lincolnshire. And thanks to those efforts, we have earned a reputation as one of the leading flood authorities in the country.

“We are all deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

It is understood Mr Welsh died following a collision with a lorry at 9.30am, on Dukes Road, WC1, at the junction with Euston Road.

A Met police statement said a 55-year-old, from Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is set to take place ‘in due course’.

The Met said that the driver of the van stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

An appeal has been made for anyone who was in the area or who may have seen anything to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Jane Mallet, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “There would have been a number of people in the area who were in the street, local shops or cafes and may well have seen this collision.

“I would ask these people to get in touch with investigators on the dedicated appeal number. If you did see the collision, or the events leading up to it, please contact us. Your information could be vital in helping us understand exactly what happened.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call investigators on 020 8991 9555 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.