Tributes being paid to ‘Mr Caistor’

Tributes are pouring in to remember ‘Mr Caistor’ - Alan Caine - who died on Monday (February 20).

His son Stuart broke the news via Facebook earlier today.

In his patriotic outfit at the Lion's St George's Day event (Lin) EMN-170221-151404001

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that our dad Alan Caine passed away yesterday.

“He is gone, but his legacy remains – I’m sure he would love it if the good work he’s started continued beyond his death.”

Stuart had these words for the people of Caistor: “Be a part of the community, support local businesses and events, help one another, wear hi-viz for no reason at all, pick up your litter, challenge the local vandals and those who let their dogs s#@t in the street.

“If everyone made even 1% of the effort he did, Caistor would be the town he always hoped it could be.”

Stuart added: “He was a very public figure, but our family would appreciate some privacy at this time. “There will be no public funeral but if you’d like to share your thoughts, memories and sympathies on this thread, that would be lovely.”

This list of Alan Caine’s public service is a long one, but includes serving as a town councillor and a district councillor.

In 1997, he set up the Caistor Goes..... events committee and acted as chairman until his recent resignation through ill health.

From the annual street party to the magnificent town Christmas tree, Alan was there to lead or lend a hand.

For many years, he provided the North of Caistor and Caistor Mail columns of the Market Rasen Mail, and his contributions continued with the sharing of his comprehensive and invaluable Caistor Area Diary.

Just some of the many tributes made following the announcement:

“A devastating loss to the community, he will missed by many,” Cherry Burns-Salmond.

“Alan will be very sorely missed by the whole community; Caistor is much the richer for his life and much the poorer for his passing,” Stephen Maxson.

“What a great man! He will be sadly missed but greatly remembered,” Louise Tuck.

“So sorry to hear this sad news, Alan was the kindest man I ever knew ...He would always go out his way to help others,” Diane Pawson.

“Alan will leave a big hole in Caistor folks hearts for everything he did for the community,” Shaun Bettany.

“He was the heart and soul of Caistor,” Alan Hydes