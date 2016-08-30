Police name Caistor death crash victim

A 73-year-old woman who died in a crash in Fonaby Top, Caistor has been named by police as Marlene Hadley of North Killingholme.

Ms Hadley was one of four people who sustained serious injuries following a collision between a white Ford Focus and an orange Kia Sportage on Sunday afternoon (August 21).

One other person received minor injuries. The casualties were taken to Hull and Grimsby Hospitals, and one person was able to attend a hospital without assistance.

Ewan Gell, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “If you were at this location at 4pm and saw either the white Ford travelling towards Caistor from the direction of Humberside Airport, or the orange Kia heading towards Brocklesbury, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 276 of the August 21.”