Witness appeal after cyclist dies after incident in Riby

A cyclist has died following an incident in Riby on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police are appealing for information after a 78-year-old man was found in the road with a serious head injury at just before 4pm on Monday August 28.

He was found by a passing motorist outside Riby Grove Farm at Riby near Caistor.

The man was taken to hospital but died the following day as a result of his injuries.

It appears the man has fallen from his bike (which was also at the scene) but officers have not ruled out the possibility that another vehicle could have been involved.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information relevant to the incident. In particular, it is believed that a silver Range Rover may have passed the scene, and officers are keen to trace the occupants who could be important witnesses.

Please call 101 with incident number 394 of the 28 August if you have any information that could assist this enquiry.