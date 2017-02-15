VIDEO: Drivers told to exit car using ‘bizarre dutch reach around technique’ to protect cyclists

Police have been ridiculed for promoting a bizarre body-contorting move designed to avoid drivers swinging their car doors open into passing cyclists.

The method, dubbed the ‘Dutch reach’, involves motorists winding down the window and opening the door from the outside using their left hand. It’s hoped the technique will reduce the number of cyclists injured through ‘dooring’ which was the cause of 474 accidents across the UK in 2015.

However, the impractical process means drivers are forced to tie themselves in a knot to get out of their cars - despite potentially having a better view of passing cyclist.

But, is it worth the hassle to protect cyclists and prevent accidents? Have your say below....