UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on A46 in Middle Rasen

A woman has died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Middle Rasen last night, Monday May 22.

Police were called to the A46, Caistor Road at Middle Rasen, at 3.50pm.

The air ambulance landed at the scene of the collision and the road was shut for much of the evening.

Police have today confirmed a woman in her 30s from the Lincoln area has died. Her family have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101.