Serious crash shuts A46 in both directions near Faldingworth

A serious two vehicle crash has closed the A46 in both directions between Snarford and Faldingworth this morning, Tuesday September 26.
It is shut both ways between Eastfield Lane and Spridlington Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
