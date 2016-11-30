Local woman killed in two car crash near Market Rasen

A local woman in here 70s has died following a two car collision near Market Rasen yesterday, Tuesday November 30.

The collision, involving a blue Volkswagen Polo and a white Citroen C3, took place at Bishopbridge, the junction of the A631/A1103.

The woman in her 70s was driving the Polo and sadly died at the scene.

The incident happened around 4.40pm and a full road closure was in place just after 5pm at Kingerby Fork. The Caenby Corner junction of A631 closed soon after.

Highways also later installed closures on A15 Caenby Corner and the A631 Waddington turning.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the driving of either vehicle prior to it needs to call us on 101 quoting the incident 284 of yesterday.