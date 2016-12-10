Fatal RTC victim named

Police have confirmed the woman who died in the two-car collision at Bishopbridge on November 29 was Judith Brent, 73, from the Newton by Toft area.

The collision involved a blue Volkswagen Polo, driven by Mrs Brent, and a white Citroen C3 on the A631/A1103.

The incident happened around 4.40pm and a full road closure was in place just after 5pm at Kingerby Fork.

The Caenby Corner junction of the A631 was closed soon after. Highways also later installed closures on A15 Caenby Corner and the A631 Waddington turning.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the driving of either vehicle prior to it is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 284 of November 29.