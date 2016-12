Officers investigating a fatal collision on the eastbound A180 at Barnetby Top are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened at about 9.30pm on Sunday, when a white Vauxhall Combo van collided with a stationary Scania lorry, parked in a lay-by close to Barnetby Top.

The driver of the van, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 579 of December 18.