Fatal collision at Willoughton

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fatal collision on Saturday, April 19, on the B1398 at Willoughton.

The incident happened around 1.45pm.

The driver of a black Corsa, a woman in her 20s from the Scunthorpe area, died as a result. Her family have been informed.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have seen the Corsa before the collision, or anyone who thinks they may have any information that could be relevant to the enquiry.

Contact Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 207 of 19/08/2017.