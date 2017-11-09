Transport temporarily reinstated for Osgodby special needs pupil

An Osgodby Primary School pupil with complex learning needs who had her free transport withdrawn has now had it reinstated - albeit temporarily.

In this week’s Market Rasen Mail, we reported how disabled mum Claire Sandiford was pleading with Lincolnshire County Council to ‘think again’ and help keep her daughter Amelia at the school she loves after the family moved out of the catchment area.

The council is now looking at the situation again.

David Robinson, children’s commissioning manager, said: “We’ve agreed to reinstate the free transport for the time being while we can speak further with Mrs Sandiford and work out a long term solution that works for everyone.

“We understand this is a difficult situation for Mrs Sandiford and her daughter, but when families move house they need to consider whether they’ll still be entitled to free transport and whether there are other suitable schools near to their new home.”

On hearing the news, Claire said: “Great! I am glad they are willing to look at this seriously and hope we can sort it out permanently.”

Head teacher, Ashley Taylor said: “It’s the right decision. I am happy they are re-evaluating.”

Mr Taylor went on to praise parents at the school for the support they are giving to Claire and Amelia, which includes continuing with a petition in support of Claire and Amelia’s plight.

He said: “ It is nice to see the parents pull together and show they care.

“I want to thank them for all the support they have given Claire.”

