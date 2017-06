After a very successful tractor run, Market Rasen Young Farmers Club members have raised an incredible £1,034.80.

The money will be split between Lincolnshire Air Ambulance, Lincolnshire Rural Support Network and the club.

More than 30 tractors from across Lincolnshire went along to support the event and thanks go to everyone who attended, and to Josh Grant for hosting the event.

Organisers ‘hope to see everyone again - and many more - next year’.