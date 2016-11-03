Top folk singer’s Rasen gig will raise charity cash

A concert by an award-winning folk artist at Market Rasen Festival Hall is set to raise funds for homelessness charities in Lincolnshire.

As part of ongoing efforts to raise the profile of Festival Hall, Saturday, November 19 will see the venue host a live music concert featuring three talented singer-songwriters from the world of Folk and Americana music.

The event will be headlined by the award winning Kelly Oliver, and will also feature special guests, Minnie Birch and E.R. Thorpe.

And it has now been confirmed that money raised from the concert will be donated to 14 Lincolnshire homeless charities, via the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions Scheme.

Lincolnshire Co-op community liaison representive, Jess Wood said: “The Lincolnshire Co-op is delighted to see this concert taking place, and that it is helping to raise money for 14 different Lincolnshire homeless charities.

“We are very grateful to the artists for taking the time to perform at this event, and to Market Rasen Festival Hall for all their support, we wish this event every success.”

Local business associate Nicola Marshall, who has been appointed to promote the hall, is equally excited about the event.

She said: “On behalf of Market Rasen Town Council I am delighted that the Festival Hall is welcoming Kelly Oliver and support acts to Market Rasen.

“Having acts with such a profile is a real coup for us and is the start of our vision to make the Festival Hall the ‘go-to’ venue for arts and culture in our area.

“We have just invested in new, industry-standard stage lighting and electrics so we are looking forward to showcasing our venue at this exciting event.

“I am most grateful to Andrew Skinner, local music promoter, who approached me about staging events in the Festival Hall and who has worked voluntarily to bring this event to the town.”

Kelly Oliver, who won best female solo artist in the 2015 NMG Awards, said: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to perform in Market Rasen, and I hope this gig will lead to many more such events at the Festival Hall, I’m really looking forward to it”

For tickets email festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk or call 01673 308010. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Doors open at 7pm.