Token gesture from shoppers for Rasen sports club

Rase Park, home of Market Rasen’s cricket and football teams, is hoping to improve their outlook with the help of the town’s shoppers.

The club is one of three good causes up for a share of the £8,000 kitty in the latest round of the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, which ends on April 22.

Every time a customer shops in the town’s store, they receive a token to place in one of three boxes, each representing a different project.

The box with the most tokens will receive £5,000, the next £2,000 and the third £1,000.

“Our project is to replace the concrete in the area between the clubhouse and pitch with a safety surface,” said Rase Park steward Kerri Paul.

“It desperately needs doing and will cost around £5,000.

“We hope people will get behind us for a final push with the Tesco scheme.

“It would be great to get the top grant, but if we get the £1,000 that will be a good bonus for us.”

The resurfacing is part of the ongoing project to upgrade the club facilities.

Since Kerri and husband Tim took over as stewards 18 months, the club has seen a new kitchen installed and the bar extended.

The club has also seen an increase in usage, both by individuals and by groups.

“The club house is open to anyone, not just members,” said Kerri.

“We have, however, reintroduced social membership for those that want it.

“Members get a five percent discount on bar and food prices, but the important thing to stress is you don’t have to be a member come to the clubhouse.”

Market Rasen Rotary Club have made Rase Park their home and the Lions Club, Young Farmers and Flower Club also hold meetings in the clubhouse, with private functions on the increase too.

“We could do with making the function room bigger, which will happen if we can get the money needed to build the new changing block,” said Kerri.

As previously reported, the club launched a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money to wards the anticipated £100,000 cost.

The fund is still running and donations can be at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Marketrasencricketandfootball .

Grant applications have been made to Sport England and the Football Foundation.

“We will just have to wait and see if we are successful,” added Kerri.

Lots happening at Rase Park

Quizzes

Get your thinking heads on for a quiz night hosted by the club on April 30 and the Lions Club will be holding a quiz on Friday May 5. Start time for both is 7.30pm.

An evening with.....

Popular medium Paul Humphries will be at Rase Park on June 12.

Gala

This year’s Summer Gala will be held on Saturday July 16. Stalls are available at the event.

Wing Ding

The Goldwings are back for their weekend camp in August.

Call the club on 01673 842171 for more details on events