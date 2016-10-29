Toft Newton community celebrates as new hall opens

A day of celebration heralded the completion of nine years work to provide a village with a state of the art community meeting place.

Until now, residents of Toft Newton had only a hut to meet in, but now, thanks to a Lottery grant of £793,000 and other funds from West Lindsey District and Lincolnshire County councils, the village has a hall to be proud of.

Toft Newton Village Hall opening EMN-161024-065332001

“It is a very exciting time - we are here because of the hard work of the committee and the support of the community,” said Don Pavia, chairman of the Toft Newton Village Hall Association.

And the community came out in force to enjoy the free fun day laid on to show off the new facilities.

“It is quite a life-changing experience for the community,” said parish council chairman Richard Corrigan.