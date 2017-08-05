Today in Market Rasen: Take a peek behind the garden gates and more

Hundreds of visitors are expected in Market Rasen this Saturday as the annual Summer Market and Open gardens event takes place.

Organised by the town’s Rotary Club, the event has raised thousands of pounds for local organisations and charities over the past few years.

This year’s event starts at 9am, with the traditional Summer Market in the market place.

In addition to the usual; Saturday stalls, there will be herbs, plants, gifts, crafts and food stalls open until 3pm.

The Rotary Club will also have their stall in the market place, where admission stickers for the open gardens event can be purchased, at £4 per person for all gardens.

The gardens will be open from 10am to 5pm, with some holding their own plant and refreshment sales for individual charities.

The annual exhibition by members of the Market Rasen Watercolour group will be on display in the Festival Hall, along with a variety of craft demonstrations and gifts for sale.

Also in the hall will be some charity stalls and the Rotary Ladies will be serving sandwiches and cake.