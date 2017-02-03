Time to nominate Rasen and Caistor’s unsung heroes

West Lindsey District Council will be hosting an event to give special recognition to unsung heroes in the community.

Chairman of the council Roger Pattinson said: “As Chairman I have been privileged to meet so many community spirited people - who do not think twice about giving up their time to help others in the community.

“They help deliver a wide range of services across the district from organising social events, shopping for elderly neighbours or taking people to hospital appointments, to running community facilities and much more.

“If you know someone in your community who deserves a little recognition for their hard work then make their day and nominate them today”.

The deadline for nomination is 4.30pm on Friday, March 17. To find out more, and for nomination forms, visit http://www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/communityawards.