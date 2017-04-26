Time to improve the A46?

Lincolnshire County Council says it could carry out improvements to the A46 near Market Rasen - depending on the outcome of a police investigation into a fatal crash earlier this month.

Police have confirmed Derek Mudd, a 56-year-old from the Cleethorpes area, died in the crash near Osgodby on Bank Holiday Monday (April 17).

A46 near Osgodby EMN-170424-150421001

Police are still investigating the incident.

Residents, though, have contacted the Rasen Mail to say they are concerned about the safety of the A46 – the main route linking Lincoln with Grimsby.

It is two years since the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership ranked a section of A46 among the 10 most dangerous roads in the county.

Speaking in regard to the section of the A46 near Osgodby, Steve Wiles, the County Council’s Local Highways Manager, said: “Keeping the county’s roads safe is one of our top priorities and we were sorry to hear about this unfortunate accident.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

“Once we know the results, we will be able to consider whether any improvements are necessary to minimise the chance of future accidents.

“Aside from this, there have been no incidents recorded on this section of road since 2011, when there was one collision caused by driver error and resulting in slight injuries.

“This suggests there are no significant safety issues at this location, and, in light of this, there are no improvements planned in the immediate future.

“However, we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Rasen and Caistor residents have been expressing concerns about safety on the A46 for a number of weeks.

Writing on the Rasen Mail’s Facebook page, Olly Williams said: “The bends are very tricky to navigate in the dark with cars coming towards you, especially when the white lines are so faint and there’s no cats eyes.

“Accidents are waiting to happen.”

Jane Ladley said: “When I took my test many, many years ago, the limit (on the A46) was 50mph.

“The only reason I do 60 is if someone is behind me but no faster.

“On my own I am happy to toddle along, remain in one piece and enjoy the journey.”

Ross Grayson, writing on Facebook, said he ‘knew’ Mr Mudd, describing him as a ‘star mechanic’.

l Police say the investigation is ‘being completed’ but have renewed an appeal for any witness to the RTC on April 17.

Anyone who can help should ring 101 quoting incident number 457 of April `17.

Ged Houlton said: “Walesby cross roads is a busy junction and the smaller junctions are not clear, just a village signpost.”

Wayne Hewitt said: “Not all accidents are caused by the drivers.

“You could hit a pot hole pop a tyre causing you to have an accident.

“And there is a lot of dirt on that road near the junction for Claxby.”