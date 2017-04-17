Tickets soaring for Scampton Airshow

Tickets for September’s Scampton Airshow are flying, with visitors coming from far and wide .

The rush of ticket sales follows the announcement of the RAF’s participation in the inaugural event.

“The 2017 Scampton Airshow is already a soaring success with tickets selling fast,” said spokesman Alison Price

“Airshow enclosures, which all include free on-airfield parking, are proving to be particularly popular, with 80 percent of Saturday tickets for the Flightline Grandstand and 75 percent of Lincolnshire Garden tickets already sold out.

“The Dambusters Enclosure tickets have also been popular, with over 50 percent already sold.”

The airshow will take place on September 9 and 10, with the aerial spectacular featuring the world-famous RAF aerobatic team, the Red Arrows performing their trademark combination of close formation and precision flying on home turf.

The impressive five-hour flying display will also include flights from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight with the legendary Lancaster bomber and four iconic Spitfires, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team and the show-stopping Typhoon.

Alison added: “The response to the airshow has been phenomenal.

“So if you are still looking to attend the airshow, particularly in one of the enclosures, then we suggest you get your ticket soon.”

An airshow map is now available, showing crowdline enclosures and other airfield attractions, at www.scamptonairshow.com

Tickets cost £39 and can only be purchased online or over the phone on 01522 396600.