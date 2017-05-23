Three vehicle crash blocks A46 near Welton

It has been reported that a stretch of the A46 near Welton will remain closed until 11am today following a three-vehicle RTC.

Fire and ambulance crews have attended the scene of a the collision outside the Centurion garage near the Welton turn off on the A46.

According to Lincolnshire police, the northbound lane is blocked.

It has been reported that the Highways agency has but a diversion in place, with unconfirmed reports suggesting the road will be closed until 11am.

Police have said a casualty has been taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

This is the third RTC on the A46 in three days.

More to follow.