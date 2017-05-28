Three bears, three bikes and three OAPs

No, not a mythical tale! It’s a trip to the most northerly point in Europe and will raise charity funds on the way.

Market Rasen area pensioner Syd Dawson and friends Mike Cowling and Sherwood Barker-Grimshaw have been riding bikes since they were little.

This summer, they are embarking on the longest adventure of their lives.

They plan to ride from Lincoln to Nordkapp in Norway, the most Northerly point in Europe – a trip of more than 5,000 miles.

The Land of the Midnight Sun has 24-hour daylight and the roads are only suitable for motorcycles for a few weeks a year.

Syd said: “I’ve been wanting to have a crack at this route for many years and I’m pleased that Mike and Sherwood can come along too.”

The intrepid trio will each carry a small Teddy Bear, representing the Grimsby based Andy’s Children’s Hospice – making each day count – and they plan to raise money, via sponsorship, for the charity.

The journey itself is self funding and all money raised will go to Andy’s.

“I’m sure that it is still going to be an effort for us,” said Syd.

“We are all in our mid sixties and even though we are going in summertime the weather could be our biggest problem.”

The bikers will be camping as often as possible within the Arctic Circle.

“The days will be long and that should give us the chance to ride the miles, then set up camp,” added Mike.

“I’m pleased to be going and really looking forward to it, despite the fact it has been years since we all pitched a tent.”

Syd and Mike, from North Yorkshire, met more than 40 years ago when they were marshals for The Milk Race.

All three friends have been involved in escorting charity cycle events across the country and it was at one of those events the Norwegian ‘bucket list’ challenge was discussed.

Work and other commitments proved to be in the way until this year when retirement beckoned.

Donations can be given to Andy’s Children’s Hospice at give.everydayhero.com/uk/nordkapp