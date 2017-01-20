Thimbleby man (53) faces multiple rape charges

A Thimbleby man is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court next month after being charged with four counts of rape.

Shaun Smith, 53, of Main Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 16) where the four charges were heard.

All four of the alleged rapes occurred in Lincolnshire between February 2014 and April 2016.

No formal pleas were entered, as the nature and severity of the charges mean that they must be heard at the Crown Court.

Smith was granted conditional bail until the trial date, which is scheduled for February 13.