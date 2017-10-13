The Princess Royal at Faldingworth

HRH The Princess Royal visited Faldingworth today (Wednesday).

Arriving at Lintran in Lincoln Road, Princess Anne was welcome by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Roger Douglas; Lintran owners Frank and Isobel Hopkins; the deputy chairman of West Lindsey, Coun Pat Mewis, and the local MP, Sir Edward Leigh.

The visit was arranged to formally open the Lintran’s new premises and to mark their 30 anniversary.

More to follow and in next week’s Market Rasen Mail