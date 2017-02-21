The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Market Rasen

The Kaiser Chiefs will be taking centre stage at Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday August 19.

The Jockey Club Live and Market Rasen Racecourse have revealed the award-winning band as the latest act to be headlining an open-air concert at the legsby Road venue this summer.

They join previously announced Olly Murs, who will be headlining on Friday, June 2.

Kaiser Chiefs are undoubtedly one of the best live bands the UK had produce in the past decade, the Brit Award-winning, multimillion selling band’s new album ‘Stay Together’ marks the bands sixth top 10 album and they are about to take on a UK Arena tour and play all the major festivals of Europe and beyond. The band first shot to recognition with their breakout hit ‘I Predict A Riot’ followed by smashes such as ‘Oh My God’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’, ‘Modern Way’, the #1 single ‘Ruby’, ‘Coming Home’ and last years ‘Hole In My Soul’ and ‘Parachute’. The bands irrepressible frontman, Ricky Wilson, was the first coach on The Voice UK to mentor the winning acts two years in a row in 2015 and 2016.

Open-air concerts at Market Rasen Racecourse offers a value for money experience unlike any other this summer. Alongside show-stopping headlining performances by some of the worlds biggest artists, the action kicks off earlier in the day with a six race card - giving fans the chance to witness powerful equine athletes who are stars in their own right, and enjoy the thrilling drama and spectacle of them racing for glory.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “The Jockey Club Live nights are becoming an institution in Lincolnshire – with racing and music fans eagerly anticipating the announcement of our acts every year. Following in the footsteps of Tom Jones and Jess Glynne who attracted record crowds in the last two years, Kaiser Chiefs are a fantastic booking and we know that many thousands of their fans will be keen to snap up tickets for the big night on Saturday, 19th August. With Olly Murs also performing at the racecourse, on Ladies’ Day on Friday, 2nd June, 2017 is going to be a year to remember for musical entertainment in Lincolnshire.”

The Jockey Club Live are leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups of some of the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world’s most famous racecourses.

The events are renowned for combining a fun filled evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf.

Having welcomed over 200,000 fans of live music to their events in 2016, this year is set to continue the incredible success.

The racecourses have world-class customer facilities, featuring an array of award winning restaurants that cater for all tastes, be it Fine Dining through to delicious bistro food. The Jockey Club venues welcome over 2million people a year for some of the UKs biggest racing events so you can be sure a fantastic evening.

Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Thursday, 23rd February 2017 via http://www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 9am today (Tuesday, 21st February).

Tickets are priced starting at £30 adult /£20 child (under 18).

Please note child tickets are limited. All T&C’s are available on marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

There will also be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.

In addition to Market Rasen, The Jockey Club Live will be hosting live concerts across Newmarket, Sandown Park, Aintree, Haydock Park, Wincanton, Epsom Downs and Market Rasen racecourses this summer.