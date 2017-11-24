Team work pays off to provide safer surface at Rasen club

At the home of Market Rasen Town Football and Cricket Club they know only too well all about team work on the playing field.

Now that team spirit has been transferred to other areas of Rase Park and has helped transform a cracked concrete concourse into a safer area for all.

Earlier this year, Rase Park received £2,000 from the Tesco Bags for Help scheme, thanks to local shoppers.

The town’s Rotary Club, which now uses the premises for their weekly meetings, contributed £500 towards the total costs of £3,480.

“The work has been done and it looks really good, so thank you to everyone who has helped make it happen,” said Rase Park steward Kerri Paul.

The old concrete apron in front of the pavilion has been replaced by “rubber crumb safety flooring” to give a new, safety conscious look to the building.

Rotarian Ron Myland said: “This is money well spent, it looks good and also serves a purpose - making it safer for the many people who use this facility.

“The old apron would have probably been here since the pavilion was erected many, many years ago after being transferred from the racecourse.”

The Rotary Club has also donated some materials costing around £350 to extend the car park area.

The work is part of the ongoing project to upgrade the club facilities.

Since Kerri and her husband Tim took over as stewards in 2015, the club has seen a new kitchen installed and the bar extended.

The club has also seen an increase in usage, both by individuals and by groups.

Next on the Rase Park ‘wish list’ is to extend the function room, but this can only be done by building a new changing block, which would cost in the region of £100,000.

Kerri said: “We have made applications for grant funding and fingers crossed we will be successful.

“We have a number of events coming up and a lot of the ticketed ones have already sold out, so we thank everyone for their ongoing support.”