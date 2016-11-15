Team Rickshaw tackles the Wolds for Children in Need

‘We have certainly got ups and downs on this challenge’! That was the verdict of Ebony, one of this year’s Team Rickshaw riders as they tackled the Wolds.

Headed up by One Show host Matt Baker, the route made its way from Hull to Skegness yesterday, stopping off at Caistor and Tealby along the way.

“It is certainly a bit lumpy,” laughed Matt as the team met children at Tealby Primary School.

“We are expected to climb 2,200ft today and the support and generosity of people along the way has been incredible - that is what keeps us going.”

Ebony added: “We are all surprised by all the support for us and the money people are giving.

“We will be able to help a lot of children with it and we want people to know how grateful we are.”

Team Rickshaw is made up of six young people who have all faced their own major challenges.

But thanks to support of Children in Need they have been able to overcome so much; and now they feel ready to give back.

“Every year I am inspired by the incredible young people who take on the Rickshaw Challenge, and this year is no different,” said Matt.

“And of course the wonderful thing is they also get to see the different landscapes of the country.”

The Rickshaw Challenge has become a big part of Children in Need over the past six years.

This year, it is travelling from Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders, down the East Coast in a bid to cross the finish line in London this Friday, November 18, in time for the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

One Show presenter Matt Baker is on the road cycling alongside the team offering support and advice throughout the journey, whilst Alex Jones and the One Show’s guest presenters are following every step of the way, cheering on the team, live from studio.

To date, the Challenge has raised more than £12million and, in keeping with tradition, the young riders will not only test their pedal power, but also their mettle, as they deliver speeches to a live audience explaining their motivations for taking on the challenge this year.

The team hopes their efforts will not only help them raise money, but awareness of the real difference being made to disadvantaged children and young people’s lives across the UK thanks to BBC Children in Need.

The team taking on this year’s 470-mile challenge is made up of 18-year-old Ebony from Bournemouth, 18 –year-old Andy and 18-year-old Phoebe who are both from Derbyshire, 18-year-old Salar from the West Midlands, 17-year-old Olivia from Edinburgh, and 18-year-old Ross from Sunderland.

“This year’s team is brilliant, so we’re calling on everyone to show their support once more and push Team Rickshaw to another successful year,” said Alex Jones”

