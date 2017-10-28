Team effort the key as altar gets a new ‘home’ in Rasen

A marble church altar that would have ended up on the scrap heap has found a new home in Market Rasen - thanks to a skilled team at a Lincolnshire construction company.

Staff at Lindum Group Ltd rescued and re-located the altar from Grimsby - which is now sitting in pride of place in the gardens at Holy Rood Church in King Street, Market Rasen.

The altar was saved from the Church of Saint Pius X in Grimsby, which closed in November 2016 following a reorganisation of catholic churches in the area. It was brought 19 miles along the A46 from Grimsby to Holy Rood Church by a team from Lindum Group.

Tom Robertson, Lindum Plant Director, said: “When I first visited the Grimsby church, I honestly wondered how we would get the altar out, particularly given the lay out of the building and the fact we had to navigate a number of steps.

“But with the help of our joinery colleagues and the resourceful thinking of the team here, we’ve managed to successfully re-home the altar.

“The altar was loaded onto a ‘hi-ab’ lorry (which is a crane mounted on a lorry) and driven to its new home, where we carefully unloaded it and put it into place.”

Father Robert, from Holy Rood Church in Market Rasen, said he was very grateful to the Lindum team for their efforts.

He said: “When we heard about the altar in Grimsby, we thought it would be a huge shame to see it destroyed.

“I contacted the team at Lindum to see if they could help as they have previouslyworked with us on a few projects at the church.

“The altar will be a great addition to our expanse of lawn at the back where we like to hold summer events.”