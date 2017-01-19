Tealby School could re-open on Monday

A village primary school which has been closed due to health and safety concerns could re-open on Monday (January 23).

High winds forced Tealby School to close after lead from a roof-top bell tower fell to the ground.

Head teacher, Denise Popplewell said: “The school is closed for health and safety reasons whilst the structural integrity of the bell tower is checked and any necessary repairs made.”

There had been a contingency plan to move 72 pupils to Caistor Yarborough Academy if the school was looking at longer term closure.

However, the building contrator working on the bell tower is trying to secure it with extra scaffolding.

Assuming extra scaffolding sufficently secures the bell tower and weather vane, the school could be set to re-open as soon as Monday.

